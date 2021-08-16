Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Has $707,000 Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,824 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $697,000. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.3% during the first quarter. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 4.1% during the first quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 52.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.63.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $143.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $105.92 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The company has a market capitalization of $128.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.57.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

