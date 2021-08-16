Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) had its price objective reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $21.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ROOT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Root to $3.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Root from $23.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Root from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Root from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities lowered Root from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Root has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.06.

Get Root alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ROOT opened at $5.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.10. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29. Root has a twelve month low of $5.19 and a twelve month high of $29.48.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.22). As a group, research analysts expect that Root will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Root during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Canal Insurance CO purchased a new stake in Root during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Root during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Root during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Root during the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.94% of the company’s stock.

Root Company Profile

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Root Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Root and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.