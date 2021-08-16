Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Shares Up 3.1%

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)’s share price shot up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.46 and last traded at $5.39. 36,337 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,713,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.23.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROOT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Root in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Root from $21.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JMP Securities cut their price target on Root from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, cut their price target on Root from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.10.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.22). As a group, research analysts expect that Root, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Root in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Canal Insurance CO acquired a new position in shares of Root in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Root in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Root in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Root in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.94% of the company’s stock.

About Root (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

