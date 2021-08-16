Roth Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB)

KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Roth Capital in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KushCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KSHB opened at $0.66 on Monday. KushCo has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.93.

KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). KushCo had a negative net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.46%. As a group, analysts anticipate that KushCo will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KushCo Holdings, Inc markets and sells packaging products, vaporizers, solvents, accessories, and branding solutions to customers operating in the regulated medical and adult recreational cannabis and hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) industries in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its principal products include bottles, jars, bags, tubes, containers, vape cartridges, vape batteries and accessories, labels and processing supplies, solvents, natural products, stainless steel tanks, and custom branded anti-counterfeit and authentication labels.

