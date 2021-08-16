Round Table Services LLC Takes Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Round Table Services LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 840 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

NSC opened at $268.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.02. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $196.15 and a twelve month high of $295.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. On average, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total transaction of $1,322,675.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,067,345.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NSC. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.41.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

