Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Price Target to $54.00

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 40.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BOWFF. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$46.50 to C$51.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. CIBC raised their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$43.50 to C$51.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.84.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOWFF traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.32. 4,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $19.57 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.82.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $91.42 million for the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 28.62%.

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership, and development of multi-family residential communities. It offers residential units located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec. The company was founded by Sam Kolias and Van Kolias in 1984 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

