Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Price Target to C$13.00

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$13.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector peform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Cineplex to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective (up previously from C$12.00) on shares of Cineplex in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$15.19.

CGX stock opened at C$13.37 on Friday. Cineplex has a twelve month low of C$4.32 and a twelve month high of C$16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$846.88 million and a P/E ratio of -1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$14.57.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

