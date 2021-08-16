Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Price Target to C$28.00

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$25.50 to C$28.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MI.UN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$23.00 to C$26.25 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James upgraded Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities raised their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.33.

Shares of TSE MI.UN traded up C$0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting C$24.25. The company had a trading volume of 49,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,872. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.74. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 12 month low of C$15.84 and a 12 month high of C$25.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$879.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

