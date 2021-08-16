Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) Price Target to C$4.75

Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PAZRF. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Plaza Retail REIT from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on Plaza Retail REIT from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

Get Plaza Retail REIT alerts:

Plaza Retail REIT stock remained flat at $$3.61 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.65. Plaza Retail REIT has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $3.87.

Plaza Retail REIT operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust, which acquires, develops and redevelops unenclosed and enclosed retail real estate in Atlantic Canada, Québec and Ontario. The company was founded by Michael Zakuta and Earl Brewer in 1999 and is headquartered in Fredericton, Canada.

Featured Article: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Plaza Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plaza Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.