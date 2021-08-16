Royal Bank of Canada Buys 8,550 Shares of INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in INmune Bio were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of INmune Bio by 1,223.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of INmune Bio by 12.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of INmune Bio by 8.3% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 19,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of INmune Bio in the first quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of INmune Bio by 80.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 27,182 shares during the period. 9.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Timothy J. Schroeder sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $696,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy J. Schroeder sold 14,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $400,082.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,677 shares of company stock worth $1,690,539. Insiders own 58.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on INMB shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $29.00) on shares of INmune Bio in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded INmune Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on INmune Bio from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

INMB opened at $16.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $293.53 million, a PE ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.30. INmune Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 14.74 and a current ratio of 14.74.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.10). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that INmune Bio, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

INmune Bio Company Profile

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer's disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.

