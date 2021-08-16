Royal Bank of Canada Has $718,000 Position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in Phreesia by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Phreesia by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Phreesia by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Phreesia by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phreesia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.32.

In other Phreesia news, COO Evan Roberts sold 32,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $1,936,688.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Edward L. Cahill sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total transaction of $862,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 135,746 shares of company stock worth $8,308,844 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PHR opened at $66.30 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.32. The company has a quick ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.24 and a beta of 1.21. Phreesia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.42 and a fifty-two week high of $81.59.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.82 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. Phreesia’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

