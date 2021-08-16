Royal Bank of Canada Has $737,000 Stake in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF (NYSEARCA:PBS)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Media ETF (NYSEARCA:PBS) by 52.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,020 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.04% of Invesco Dynamic Media ETF worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Media ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Media ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $314,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Media ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $859,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Media ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,516,000.

Get Invesco Dynamic Media ETF alerts:

PBS opened at $52.81 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.16. Invesco Dynamic Media ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.53 and a fifty-two week high of $58.80.

PowerShares Dynamic Media Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Media Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Featured Story: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Media ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Media ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.