Royal Bank of Canada Increases Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target to C$68.00

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its price target increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.81% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$62.50 in a report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT to C$68.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$65.50 to C$68.50 in a report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$66.50.

Shares of CAR.UN stock traded down C$0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$60.28. 153,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,169. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 12-month low of C$42.22 and a 12-month high of C$62.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$60.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.02.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

