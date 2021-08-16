Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Holdings in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its stake in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,978 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.26% of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LCAP. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 157.3% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,824,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,732 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth approximately $10,802,000. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 95.4% during the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,156,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,358,000 after purchasing an additional 564,800 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,785,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,208,000. Institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II stock opened at $9.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.88. Lionheart Acquisition Co. II has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $11.80.

Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami, Florida.

