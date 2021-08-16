Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ROYAL BANK of Canada operate under the master brand name of RBC. They are Canada’s largest bank as measured by assets and market capitalization, and one of North America’s leading diversified financial services companies. They provide personal and commercial banking, wealth management services, insurance, corporate and investment banking, and transaction processing services on a global basis. They have employee approximately Seventy Thousant full- and part-time employees who serve more than 15 million personal, business, public sector and institutional clients through offices in Canada, the U.S. and 36 other countries. “

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on RY. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $127.02.

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $104.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $149.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.97. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $67.78 and a 52 week high of $105.10.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.80. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.8915 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 27.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RY. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.2% in the first quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 192,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,759,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,279,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,547,000 after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 56.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 76,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,060,000 after purchasing an additional 8,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,317,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,478,000 after buying an additional 16,960 shares during the last quarter. 40.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Royal Bank of Canada (RY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.