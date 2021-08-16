Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 5,315 Shares of Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) by 42.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,315 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Intelligent Systems were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Intelligent Systems by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 573,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,440,000 after purchasing an additional 92,157 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Intelligent Systems by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 486,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,883,000 after purchasing an additional 11,648 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Intelligent Systems by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 293,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,023,000 after purchasing an additional 92,333 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its position in shares of Intelligent Systems by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 272,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intelligent Systems by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 13,269 shares during the last quarter. 50.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Intelligent Systems stock opened at $35.22 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.94. The company has a market cap of $307.93 million, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Intelligent Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $30.52 and a 52 week high of $54.58.

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Intelligent Systems had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 20.76%.

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc, provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

