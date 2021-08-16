Royal Bank of Canada Raises Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Price Target to C$6.00

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$6.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BIR. Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Birchcliff Energy to C$6.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$4.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$5.80.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

BIR stock opened at C$4.77 on Thursday. Birchcliff Energy has a twelve month low of C$1.41 and a twelve month high of C$5.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90. The stock has a market cap of C$1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 238.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$4.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.