Royal Bank of Canada Raises DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Price Target to $210.00

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DASH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of DoorDash from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $184.26.

DASH opened at $194.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $174.45. DoorDash has a 1-year low of $110.13 and a 1-year high of $256.09. The firm has a market cap of $63.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.36.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Analysts expect that DoorDash will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,000,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $1,058,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.56, for a total transaction of $228,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,295,472 shares of company stock valued at $1,251,384,629 in the last quarter. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in DoorDash by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in DoorDash during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

