Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stock Holdings in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 73.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,844 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LADR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 195.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 116,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 22,239 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,295,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $973,000. 52.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

In other news, President Pamela Mccormack sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 609,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,509,791.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian Harris sold 7,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total value of $91,532.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,379,401.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

LADR has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.90.

Shares of Ladder Capital stock opened at $11.33 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.50. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.42 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 100.81, a current ratio of 100.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Ladder Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $12.65.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 4.69%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 258.06%.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.