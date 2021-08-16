Royal Bank of Canada Takes Position in Foresight Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOREU)

Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Foresight Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOREU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 75,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FOREU. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,617,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $900,000. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Foresight Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $2,478,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foresight Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $6,674,000.

Shares of FOREU stock opened at $10.26 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.29. Foresight Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.56.

Foresight Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the population health management business. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

