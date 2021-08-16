Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $5,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RGLD. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,702,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $721,337,000 after purchasing an additional 137,658 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 30.9% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,476,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $374,125,000 after purchasing an additional 821,293 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 97.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,430,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,902 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 8.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,383,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,907,000 after purchasing an additional 102,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 7.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 685,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,767,000 after purchasing an additional 48,218 shares during the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

RGLD opened at $116.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 6.89. Royal Gold, Inc. has a one year low of $99.32 and a one year high of $140.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.64.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 49.12%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.43%.

RGLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Royal Gold from $143.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James set a $146.00 price target on Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.47.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.