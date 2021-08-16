Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Price Target Cut to $46.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $46.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RPRX. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ RPRX opened at $38.73 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.13. The firm has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 9.44 and a quick ratio of 9.44. Royalty Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $34.80 and a fifty-two week high of $53.23.

In other Royalty Pharma news, EVP Marshall Urist sold 14,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total value of $604,780.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 13,362 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $531,540.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,036,001 shares of company stock valued at $44,437,128. Insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the third quarter valued at $1,211,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $455,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $478,000. S&CO Inc. grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 58,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

