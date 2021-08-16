RTL Group S.A. (EBR:RTL) Receives €53.41 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of RTL Group S.A. (EBR:RTL) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €53.41 ($62.84).

RTL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.30 ($65.06) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Nord/LB set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

RTL Group has a 12-month low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a 12-month high of €76.02 ($89.44).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

