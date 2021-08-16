Rune Price Hits $136.83 (RUNE)

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 18.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Rune has a market capitalization of $2.64 million and approximately $86,657.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rune has traded up 17.5% against the US dollar. One Rune coin can currently be bought for about $136.83 or 0.00295446 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00056310 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.17 or 0.00134240 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.59 or 0.00158887 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003949 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,349.64 or 1.00078374 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $425.07 or 0.00917814 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.34 or 0.00672248 BTC.

Rune Profile

Rune’s total supply is 22,530 coins and its circulating supply is 19,300 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Buying and Selling Rune

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

