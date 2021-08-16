Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Senior Officer Buys C$32,725.00 in Stock

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Senior Officer Sherri Lynn Mckelvey acquired 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$26.18 per share, with a total value of C$32,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$66,811.36.

Shares of TSE RUS traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$36.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,405. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.29. Russel Metals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$17.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$34.20. The firm has a market cap of C$2.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.58%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RUS. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Laurentian raised their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$30.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$28.50 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.86.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

