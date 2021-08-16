Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:RYAN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.57.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RYAN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ryan Specialty Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE RYAN traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.45. The stock had a trading volume of 677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,219. Ryan Specialty Group has a twelve month low of $25.57 and a twelve month high of $30.55.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

