Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) Short Interest Up 73.7% in July

Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 305,900 shares, a growth of 73.7% from the July 15th total of 176,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 631,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ:SFET opened at $1.15 on Monday. Safe-T Group has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $2.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.34.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safe-T Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $741,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Safe-T Group by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 14,145 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Safe-T Group by 25,705.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 734,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 732,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safe-T Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safe-T Group Ltd. engages in the provision of zero trust access solutions. Its products include ZoneZero – Perimeter Access, ZoneZero SDP, ZoneZero VPN, ZoneZero MFA, and Secure File Access. The company was founded by Avi Ben David, Shachar Daniel, Amir Mizhar, and Eitan Bremler in October 1989 and is headquartered in Herzliya Pituach, Israel.

