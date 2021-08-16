Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Saia from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Saia from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $196.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saia from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $230.92.

Get Saia alerts:

SAIA opened at $245.04 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $213.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Saia has a one year low of $117.07 and a one year high of $253.00.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.34. Saia had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 18.43%. Research analysts forecast that Saia will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total value of $1,190,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,558,620.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Saia by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,458,000 after purchasing an additional 45,539 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Saia by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Saia by 14.2% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Saia by 3.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Saia in the first quarter worth approximately $1,291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

About Saia

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.