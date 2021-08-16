SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.080-$-0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $408 million-$412 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $409.15 million.SailPoint Technologies also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.070-$-0.060 EPS.

SailPoint Technologies stock opened at $44.19 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.24. SailPoint Technologies has a 1 year low of $35.86 and a 1 year high of $64.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -107.78 and a beta of 1.88.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $102.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. SailPoint Technologies’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAIL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.08.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,660 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $170,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 2,500 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $117,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,503.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,270 shares of company stock worth $1,764,861. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.