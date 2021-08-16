SaTT Achieves Market Cap of $3.91 Million (SATT)

SaTT (CURRENCY:SATT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 15th. One SaTT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. SaTT has a total market capitalization of $3.91 million and approximately $355,071.00 worth of SaTT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SaTT has traded down 22% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SaTT Coin Profile

SaTT is a coin. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. SaTT’s total supply is 12,270,063,310 coins and its circulating supply is 3,244,898,181 coins. The official website for SaTT is www.satt-token.com . SaTT’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=3407522.0 . SaTT’s official Twitter account is @SaTT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SaTT aims to change the transaction between advertisers and content editors to be instant, transparent and secure! The SaTT is an ERC20 token created to facilitate advertising transactions with a smart contract. No more late payments or expensive banking services. A decentralized system for quantifying the results of a campaign thanks to third-party applications and smart contract. “

Buying and Selling SaTT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaTT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SaTT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SaTT using one of the exchanges listed above.

