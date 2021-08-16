Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.99

Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.99 and last traded at $17.99, with a volume of 59093 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.95.

Several analysts have weighed in on SBRCY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sberbank of Russia in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sberbank of Russia in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Sberbank of Russia alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. Sberbank of Russia had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 38.59%. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter.

About Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY)

Sberbank Russia PJSC provides commercial banking and financial services. The company engages in corporate and retail banking activities, such as corporate loans, asset management, payroll projects, leasing, online banking, cash and settlement services, among others. In addition, the company offers a wide range of services to financial institutions, such as correspondent accounts, custody services, and interbank lending, among others.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Sberbank of Russia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sberbank of Russia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.