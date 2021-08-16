SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS SBFFF remained flat at $$16.00 during midday trading on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.08. SBM Offshore has a one year low of $14.54 and a one year high of $20.20.

About SBM Offshore

SBM Offshore N.V. provides floating production solutions to the offshore energy industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Lease and Operate, and Turnkey. It engages in the design, supply, installation, operation, lease, life extension, and demobilization of floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels, as well as semi-submersibles, tension leg platforms, liquefied natural gas (LNG) FPSOs, turret mooring systems, LNG regasification to power vessels, floating offshore wind and wave energy convertor systems, and brownfield and offshore loading terminals.

