Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) is RHS Financial LLC’s 7th Largest Position

RHS Financial LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 44.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 82,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,491 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of RHS Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $4,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,161.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 459.2% during the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $56.04 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $37.17 and a twelve month high of $56.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.88.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.