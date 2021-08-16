Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 98.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,088,448 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 1.1% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 9,858 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 377,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,191,000 after purchasing an additional 12,111 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.09. The company had a trading volume of 65,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,447. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $30.08 and a 12-month high of $40.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.83.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

