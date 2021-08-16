Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Purchased by Financial Advisory Service Inc.

Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,159,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,448 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for 7.4% of Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Financial Advisory Service Inc. owned 0.83% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $79,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 603.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2,023.8% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of SCHV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.73. The company had a trading volume of 10,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,565. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.88. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $50.21 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

