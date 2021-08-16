Scotiabank Raises AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target to C$65.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

ACQ has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC reissued a neutral rating and set a C$50.00 price target on shares of AutoCanada in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of AutoCanada to C$64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$58.50 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of AutoCanada to C$60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. AutoCanada presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$56.00.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

TSE ACQ opened at C$58.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion and a PE ratio of 27.25. AutoCanada has a 52-week low of C$14.25 and a 52-week high of C$59.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$48.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 386.19.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.