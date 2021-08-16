Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) Stake Increased by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,740 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Seabridge Gold worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold in the first quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold in the first quarter worth $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold in the first quarter worth $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Seabridge Gold by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP increased its stake in Seabridge Gold by 232.5% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 5,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 8,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Seabridge Gold stock opened at $17.22 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.66 and a beta of 0.87. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a one year low of $15.38 and a one year high of $22.86.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts predict that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

