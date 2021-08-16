Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Morgan Stanley

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Seer has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.67.

Shares of SEER stock opened at $32.47 on Friday. Seer has a 1 year low of $26.48 and a 1 year high of $86.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.09.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Seer will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Growth Fund Limited Part Amoon sold 835,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $25,058,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David R. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $301,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 240,966 shares in the company, valued at $7,253,076.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Seer by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,494,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,451,000 after buying an additional 36,989 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Seer by 2.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,441,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,887,000 after purchasing an additional 124,667 shares during the period. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. increased its position in Seer by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. now owns 5,135,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,872,000 after buying an additional 2,238,805 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seer by 133.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,577,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seer by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,508,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,462,000 after purchasing an additional 660,644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

