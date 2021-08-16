Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,301,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,478 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 2.00% of Semtech worth $89,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Semtech in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Semtech by 6,337.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 1st quarter worth $223,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SMTC opened at $66.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 58.96, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Semtech Co. has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $83.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.41.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Semtech had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Semtech from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Roth Capital raised Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised Semtech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Semtech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.64.

In related news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $1,254,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,378,343.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

