Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Cut to Neutral at HC Wainwright

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

SESN opened at $2.11 on Monday. Sesen Bio has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $6.04. The company has a market capitalization of $413.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.05.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.09). Analysts predict that Sesen Bio will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio in the first quarter worth $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio in the second quarter worth $30,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio in the first quarter worth $31,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Sesen Bio by 2,488.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 12,440 shares in the last quarter. 23.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sesen Bio Company Profile

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule (EpCAM)-positive solid tumors.

