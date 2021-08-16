SF Capital (SFCP) 24 Hour Volume Hits $4.00

SF Capital (CURRENCY:SFCP) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 16th. During the last seven days, SF Capital has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SF Capital coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SF Capital has a total market capitalization of $56,216.25 and $4.00 worth of SF Capital was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SF Capital alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00053640 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.38 or 0.00133214 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.16 or 0.00158772 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003956 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,097.83 or 1.00040650 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $419.21 or 0.00909759 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,157.33 or 0.06851981 BTC.

SF Capital Profile

SF Capital’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,500 coins. SF Capital’s official website is www.sfcapital.io . SF Capital’s official Twitter account is @SfcpCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SF Capital

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SF Capital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SF Capital should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SF Capital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SF Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SF Capital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.