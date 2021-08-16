SFL (SFL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SFL (NYSE:SFL) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE SFL opened at $7.15 on Monday. SFL has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $916.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SFL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley raised their price target on SFL from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

