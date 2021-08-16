Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SIOPF) Short Interest Up 329.3% in July

Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SIOPF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,867,500 shares, a growth of 329.3% from the July 15th total of 435,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18,675.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SIOPF opened at $2.97 on Monday. Shimao Group has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $2.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.95.
About Shimao Group
