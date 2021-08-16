Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SIOPF) Short Interest Up 329.3% in July

Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SIOPF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,867,500 shares, a growth of 329.3% from the July 15th total of 435,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18,675.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SIOPF opened at $2.97 on Monday. Shimao Group has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $2.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.95.

About Shimao Group

Shimao Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in the People's Republic of China. The company develops residential and commercial properties; and operates hotels and shopping malls. It is also involved in the trading of construction materials; and property management activities.

