Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)’s share price was down 7.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.59 and last traded at $30.60. Approximately 17,041 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,883,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.02.

Several equities analysts have commented on SHLS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen decreased their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.08.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.47.

In related news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 11,941 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $322,645.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,088,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290,835 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,280,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,578,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,024,000 after purchasing an additional 115,608 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,369,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.31% of the company’s stock.

About Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

