Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Position Trimmed by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its position in Shopify by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 215 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Shopify by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Shopify by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,621.25.

SHOP stock traded down $26.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,471.13. The company had a trading volume of 48,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,989. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $839.40 and a 1 year high of $1,650.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 16.55 and a quick ratio of 16.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.41, a P/E/G ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,469.24.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

