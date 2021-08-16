Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Clipper Logistics (LON:CLG)

Clipper Logistics (LON:CLG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

CLG traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 809 ($10.57). 130,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,560. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 822.33. Clipper Logistics has a 52-week low of GBX 355.50 ($4.64) and a 52-week high of GBX 884 ($11.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £823.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.58.

Get Clipper Logistics alerts:

About Clipper Logistics

Clipper Logistics plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-added logistics services to the retail sector in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company operates through two segments, Value-Added Logistics Services and Commercial Vehicles. It offers e-fulfilment, returns management, multichannel, technical services, warehousing, urban and retail consolidation, secure logistics, transportation, port deconsolidation logistics, and contract packaging services.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Clipper Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clipper Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.