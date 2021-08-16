Short Interest in ArborGen Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:RUBNF) Drops By 56.5%

ArborGen Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:RUBNF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 56.5% from the July 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RUBNF remained flat at $$0.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.19. ArborGen has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.25.

ArborGen Company Profile

ArborGen Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the forestry genetics business through its subsidiary ArborGen. It operates through the Australasia and South America, and North America and Europe geographical segments. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand.

