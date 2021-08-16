Short Interest in ArborGen Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:RUBNF) Drops By 56.5%

ArborGen Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:RUBNF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 56.5% from the July 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:RUBNF remained flat at $$0.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.19. ArborGen has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.25.
