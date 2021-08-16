Short Interest in Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Decreases By 65.7%

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 65.7% from the July 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Arkema stock opened at $126.82 on Monday. Arkema has a fifty-two week low of $95.95 and a fifty-two week high of $134.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.45.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter. Arkema had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 12.00%. As a group, research analysts predict that Arkema will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ARKAY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Friday. Redburn Partners raised shares of Arkema from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.36.

About Arkema

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

