Short Interest in Azarga Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZZUF) Decreases By 40.3%

Azarga Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZZUF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a drop of 40.3% from the July 15th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 307,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:AZZUF opened at $0.24 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.24. Azarga Uranium has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.31.

Azarga Uranium Company Profile

Azarga Uranium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. Its projects include Dewey Burdock, South Dakota; Centennial, Colorado; and Kyzyl Ompul, Kyrgyz Republic. The company was founded on February 10, 1984 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

