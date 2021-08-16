Short Interest in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Rises By 141.4%

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 230,500 shares, an increase of 141.4% from the July 15th total of 95,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 127,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 33,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLMT opened at $6.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $489.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.74. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.39). Equities research analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

